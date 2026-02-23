Fernando Beltran Injury: Dealing with muscular discomfort

Beltran missed the weekend's clash against Santos because of what coach Ignacio Ambriz explained as a "discomfort in the adductors, he did not recover in time", Julio Saucedo of TV Azteca reports.

Beltran is reportedly close to recovering from a minor issue, but he might see his playing time managed until he has trained normally for various days. He hasn't started since Jan. 31, when he produced one of his two assists in the current campaign. Both Daniel Arcila and Ivan Moreno could continue to see increased action in central spots if Beltran is forced to miss more time.