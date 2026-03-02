Fernando Beltran News: Returns to action

Beltran (groin) had one shot (zero on goal), four crosses (two accurate) and three corners in Saturday's 2-1 victory versus Necaxa.

Beltran left his muscle discomfort behind and got a chance to produce as he took a few corner kicks Saturday. The midfielder, who was forced to miss one game due to the injury, is now back in contention with Daniel Arcila and Ivan Moreno for both playing time and set pieces.