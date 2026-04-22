Fernando Beltran News: Scores in loss to America

Beltran scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal), three crosses (zero accurate) and three corners in Tuesday's 3-2 defeat versus America.

Beltran fired a superb shot from outside the box straight to the top left angle of the opposing goal during first-half stoppage time against the Azulcremas. He was subbed off after that, logging less than 60 minutes on the field for the second straight game, but that time was enough for him to rack up a variety of stats. Beltran has now scored two goals over his current run of five starts, and he's among the squad's main set-piece takers alongside his usual substitute Daniel Arcila.