Fernando Beltran News: Scores in victory

Beltran scored one goal to go with two shots (one on target) and five chances created in Saturday's 2-1 win over Atletico San Luis.

Beltran returned to the starting lineup and did not disappoint, combining a goal with a strong creative performance. Across 10 Clausura appearances from central midfield, he now has two goals and one assist. On a per 90 basis, he averages 2.13 chances created and 0.89 big chances created, numbers that place him among the top central midfielders in Liga MX. Despite starting only half of the matches he has played, his upside is clear, and performances like this should help him earn more consistent minutes going forward.