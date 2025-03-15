Fernando Gonzalez Injury: Leaves with discomfort Saturday

Gonzalez abandoned Saturday's game against FC Juarez after suffering an apparent pain.

Gonzalez lasted 79 minutes on the field during his third consecutive league start before being replaced by Alan Pulido. The midfielder will have a couple of weeks to recover due to the international break, after which he'll be questionable for a home match versus Cruz Azul. Erick Gutierrez and Victor Alfonso Guzman are the most direct alternatives to Gonzalez among those who were on the bench at Juarez.