Fernando Gonzalez News: Appears off bench in loss

Gonzalez (undisclosed) registered two tackles (one won) in Saturday's 3-1 defeat against Monterrey.

Gonzalez is completely recovered from a minor issue and ready to contend for a starting spot, boosting his team's quality in terms of ball recovery. The midfielder looks set to make the initial lineup at the expense of Luis Romo (suspension) for the next league match at Mazatlan, after which he'll look to play a significant role in the rotation with both Romo and Fernando Beltran.