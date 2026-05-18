Fernando Gonzalez News: Assists in loss

Gonzalez assisted once to go with zero corners and two chances created in Saturday's 2-1 loss versus Cruz Azul.

Gonzalez was credited with the assist in Chivas' lone goal, although he simply connected on a pass to Omar Govea, who unleashed an unstoppable effort from outside the box and past Kevin Mier. Gonzalez finished the 2025-26 season with just one assist, and while he saw regular playing time in the Clausura, his fantasy upside wasn't very high as a holding midfielder.