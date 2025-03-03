Fernando Gonzalez News: Strong defensive display in win
Gonzalez was injured and subbed out in the 82nd minute of Saturday's 1-0 victory against Pumas UNAM. He recorded six tackles (four won) before exiting the match.
Gonzalez made it back-to-back games where he has completed four or more tackles in a game. This was the fourth time this season where he has completed this amount altogether and also his fourth time attempting six tackles in a match.
