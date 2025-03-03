Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Fernando Gonzalez headshot

Fernando Gonzalez News: Strong defensive display in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 3, 2025

Gonzalez was injured and subbed out in the 82nd minute of Saturday's 1-0 victory against Pumas UNAM. He recorded six tackles (four won) before exiting the match.

Gonzalez made it back-to-back games where he has completed four or more tackles in a game. This was the fourth time this season where he has completed this amount altogether and also his fourth time attempting six tackles in a match.

Fernando Gonzalez
Guadalajara
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now