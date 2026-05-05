Fernando Gonzalez Pena News: Released by Gallos

Gonzalez will leave Queretaro for the Apertura 2026 season, the club announced Wednesday.

Gonzalez displayed some attacking flashes last season but fell behind in the rotation with Jhojan Julio, Jean Unjanque and Juan Pablo Cazares on the wings. The former Tigres midfielder may find opportunities to continue his career in low-level Liga MX teams for upcoming competitions. In that case, he'll try to improve on his Clausura 2026 tallies of 12 shots, 24 crosses, 11 chances created and one assist in 11 games played.