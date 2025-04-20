Fernando Gonzalez Pena News: Strong showing off bench

Gonzalez Pena had seven crosses (five accurate) and three corners in Wednesday's 2-1 loss against Atlas.

Gonzalez Pena provided some much-needed creativity as a substitute against Atlas on Wednesday. In 28 minutes played, he created the most chances of any player in the match with three, generated 0.58 expected assists, and put five of his seven crosses on target. Gonzalez Pena has started just one match for Queretaro this season, but his bright showing on Wednesday could earn him starting minutes against Juarez on Monday.