Fernando Gorriaran Injury: Dealing with muscular issue

Gorriaran has been diagnosed with a myofibrillar injury in the left thigh, the club reported Tuesday.

Gorriaran ended up suffering a considerable issue after being forced off late during the last league game against America. The midfielder's run of 18 consecutive league starts will come to an end due to the injury, leaving an empty spot in the Tigers' double pivot. While Romulo Zwarg and Cesar Araujo are the main options to fill those spots, Juan Francisco Brunetta could also be push into a deeper role at some point. The full extent of Gorriaran's absence is still unknown, but there's a strong chance he'll miss multiple weeks.