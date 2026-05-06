Fernando Gorriaran Injury: Exits CCC game with muscle issue

Gorriaran left Tuesday's CONCACAF Champions Cup win over Nashville with an injury in his left thigh, about which manager Guido Pizarro said "The evaluation isn't in yet, he probably felt something, but we don't know exactly what it is yet".

Gorriaran is a major doubt with the second leg of the Clausura quarterfinals against Chivas coming four days after the continental match. His absence would be significant for the team given that he's one of their most complete midfield assets and is in decent form after delivering four assists over his last seven appearances in all competitions. Juan Francisco Brunetta could move from the No. 10 spot to a more defensive role alongside Cesar Araujo if Gorriaran is ruled out due to the injury. Alternatively, a more natural replacement Juan Pablo Vigon may be involved in upcoming action.