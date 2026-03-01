Fernando Gorriaran headshot

Fernando Gorriaran Injury: Four shots before departure

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 1, 2026

Gorriaran was subbed off due to injury in the 74th minute of Saturday's 4-1 win over América. He generated four shots (two on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and one chance created before exiting the match.

For the first time since Nov. 30, one of Tigres' games saw Gorriaran log fewer than 75 minutes, and he will look to record a full-game appearance Wednesday at Puebla. Between Nov. 30 and the end of February, he logged one goal and 10 chances created in 13 appearances.

Fernando Gorriaran
Tigres UANL
More Stats & News
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Fernando Gorriaran See More
