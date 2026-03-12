Fernando Gorriaran Injury: Out for CCC, could be back soon

Gorriaran (thigh) didn't travel with the team for the first leg of the CONCACAF Champions Cup round of 16 against Cincinnati, with manager Guido Pizarro adding that "He's doing very well, but it will take a few more days".

Gorriaran has missed the last two Liga MX matches after being forced off during a Feb. 28 visit to America, with all of Romulo Zwarg, Cesar Araujo and Juan Pablo Vigon becoming more involved to varying degrees in his absence. Gorriaran should bounce back to the starting lineup if he completes his recovery close to the end of the regular season. While he's yet to produce a direct contribution in the Clausura campaign, he's a major contributor of passes and occasional offensive stats.