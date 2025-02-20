Fernando Gorriaran Injury: Questionable with leg injury

Gorriaran is a doubt for the upcoming visit to Leon after missing training sessions due to discomfort in his left leg, Jorge Rosales of Medio Tiempo reports.

Gorriaran will likely sit out at least one week, with the full extent of the issue currently unknown. The central man has been extremely active lately, recording more than 80 minutes in 16 consecutive league starts. With Rafael Carioca (leg) also working on his recovery, Guido Pizarro might be redeployed from defense to midfield unless Juan Pablo Vigon is given a rare opportunity in the next few games.