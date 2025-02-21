Fantasy Soccer
Fernando Gorriaran headshot

Fernando Gorriaran Injury: Ruled out with muscle problem

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 21, 2025

Gorriaran (leg) will miss an undisclosed period of time because of the left soleus injury he picked up during the week, according to the club.

Gorriaran is officially unavailable as expected following his absence from recent training sessions, but his recovery time could vary going forward. His loss is a huge blow to the squad considering he had started in each of the previous 31 league games. Additionally, the Tigers are now without Romulo (ankle) and possibly Rafael Carioca (leg), allowing Guido Pizarro and Juan Pablo Vigon to gain playing time in the defensive midfield zone.

Fernando Gorriaran
Tigres UANL
