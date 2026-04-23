Fernando Gorriaran News: Accumulates five yellow cards

Gorriaran received his fifth yellow card of the Clausura campaign during Wednesday's 0-0 draw against Atlas.

Gorriaran played a highly defensive role during the first half before being replaced by Rafael Guerrero in the midweek draw. However, the Uruguayan's yellow card led to a one-game suspension, ruling him out of the regular-season finale versus Mazatlan. He finished the initial stage of the campaign with 14 shots (two on goal), 17 crosses (two accurate), nine chances created and one assist across 13 appearances. While he serves his ban, Tigres' midfield could be completed by Juan Francisco Brunetta, though they may also rely on Juan Pablo Vigon, or give some minutes to Henrique Simeone as they still need to fulfill the youth player participation requirement.