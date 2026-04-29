Fernando Gorriaran News: Eligible after ban

Gorriaran has served his one-game Liga MX suspension and is an option for the final Clausura rounds.

Gorriaran should bounce back to the initial lineup as part of a defensive midfield partnership with either Cesar Araujo or Romulo Zwarg. In that case, the former Santos man may produce through passes, tackles and clearances while adding occasional offensive stats, having recorded one goal and two assists over his last eight appearances in all contributions. However, he has been shown constant yellow cards lately.