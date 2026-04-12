Fernando Gorriaran headshot

Fernando Gorriaran News: Logs assist in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 12, 2026

Gorriaran delivered an assist, made three tackles (two won), three clearances, one interception and one block, drew two fouls and was shown a yellow card during Saturday's 4-1 win over Chivas.

Gorriaran was already having a very solid performance in the middle of the park but then in the 80th minute he had his biggest contribution with an assist for Juan Brunetta to seal the 4-1 win for Tigres. This was the first assist of the season for the playmaker, who's been relegated to a different role that takes a lot from the fantasy upside he used to have throughout his career.

Fernando Gorriaran
Tigres UANL
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