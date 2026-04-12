Fernando Gorriaran News: Logs assist in win
Gorriaran delivered an assist, made three tackles (two won), three clearances, one interception and one block, drew two fouls and was shown a yellow card during Saturday's 4-1 win over Chivas.
Gorriaran was already having a very solid performance in the middle of the park but then in the 80th minute he had his biggest contribution with an assist for Juan Brunetta to seal the 4-1 win for Tigres. This was the first assist of the season for the playmaker, who's been relegated to a different role that takes a lot from the fantasy upside he used to have throughout his career.
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Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Fernando Gorriaran See More