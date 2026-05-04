Fernando Gorriaran News: Logs assist in win

Gorriaran delivered an assist, created two chances, sent in five crosses (one accurate), made three tackles (one won) and was shown a yellow card during Saturday's 3-1 win over Chivas.

Gorriaran returned to the team after missing the regular season finale due to a one-match ban and was impactful on both ends, especially on offense with an assist for his team's second goal and also being involved in the play that led to the third. This was the second assist over the last four starts for the holding midfielder, who will probably be most needed on the less glamourous end during next weekend's second leg.