Fernando Gorriaran headshot

Fernando Gorriaran News: Nets brace in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 21, 2025

Gorriaran scored two goals off four shots (three on target), created one chance, drew two fouls and was shown a yellow card during Saturday's 2-1 win over Pumas.

Gorriaran was definitely the hero for Tigres here as he scored once each half to give his team the win, with both goals coming off easy slot-ins off passes from the right. These were the first goals in more than three months for the midfielder, who's been deployed in a much more offensive role over the last six starts, a trend that should probably continue after this performance.

