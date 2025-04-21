Fernando Gorriaran News: Nets brace in win

Gorriaran scored two goals off four shots (three on target), created one chance, drew two fouls and was shown a yellow card during Saturday's 2-1 win over Pumas.

Gorriaran was definitely the hero for Tigres here as he scored once each half to give his team the win, with both goals coming off easy slot-ins off passes from the right. These were the first goals in more than three months for the midfielder, who's been deployed in a much more offensive role over the last six starts, a trend that should probably continue after this performance.