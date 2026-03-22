Fernando Gorriaran News: On bench for Juarez trip

Gorriaran (thigh) is on the bench for Sunday's clash with FC Juarez.

Gorriaran already saw a few minutes and scored a goal during the midweek CONCACAF matchup versus Cincinnati following his recovery from a moderate muscle issue. The midfielder will likely be ready to start in the final stretch of the regular season, threatening Cesar Araujo's place in the lineup, though he could also be introduced at the expense of Sunday's starter Diego Sanchez, in which case Juan Francisco Brunetta would more to a more offensive role.