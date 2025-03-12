Fernando Gorriaran News: Plays 45 minutes versus Cincinnati

Gorriaran (leg) was active during the midweek clash with FC Cincinnati in CONCACAF Champions Cup.

Gorriaran bounced back in good form, as he assisted one of his team's three goals after replacing Sebastian Cordova in the continental match. The midfielder, who had been sidelined since Feb. 15 due to a muscular problem, is likely to regain a key role on the squad sooner or later, in which case all of Cordova, Rafael Carioca and Marcelo Flores will be at risk of dropping to the bench, while Juan Francisco Brunetta could return to an offensive midfield spot.