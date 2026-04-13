Fernando Monarrez News: Logs 11 crosses, six accurate

Monarrez recorded one shot (zero on goal), 11 crosses (six accurate) and four corners in Friday's 1-0 loss versus Leon. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 85th minute.

Monarrez has logged double-digit crosses in each of his last two appearances, though his latest effort was much better considering he doubled his number of accurate attempts. He remains without an assist across the calendar year of 2026 but has logged 16 accurate crosses and created chances.