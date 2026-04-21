Fernando Monarrez News: Receives fifth yellow card

Monarrez must serve a one-match ban in league play following his accumulation of five yellow cards in the current season, the FMF disciplinary committee announced Monday.

Monarrez made three consecutive starts before picking up this suspension, which leaves him out of the midweek contest versus Monterrey. After that, the defender will be able to play one last time in the regular-season finale against Queretaro. Nicolas Diaz could feature at left wing-back while Monarrez is ineligible, with center-back Jose Pachuca potentially filling in the lineup.