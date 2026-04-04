Fernando Monarrez News: Tallies 10 crosses in draw

Monarrez had one shot (one on goal), 10 crosses (three accurate) and seven corners in Friday's 1-1 draw against FC Juarez. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 66th minute.

Monarrez regained a starting spot after being left out of the previous two games, and he benefited from an increased number of corner kicks in the absence of Carlos Baltazar (knee), posting double digits in crosses for the first time in his Liga MX career. The defender worked as a left wing-back and added five clearances and two interceptions to his production during the game. He may now stay put in the lineup at least until Edgar Guerra and Nicolas Diaz return from suspension.