Fernando Pacheco Injury: Possible option against Atletico
Pacheco (ankle) was back in training this week and is an option for Saturday's clash against Atletico, coach Manolo Gonzalez said in the press conference, according to Xavier Boro for La Grada Online.
Pacheco is an option for Saturday's game after recovering from his ankle injury and training normally since Tuesday. However, even when fully fit, he is expected to remain the backup goalkeeper behind Joan Garcia.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now