Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Fernando Pacheco headshot

Fernando Pacheco Injury: Underwent successful surgery

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 11, 2025

Pacheco underwent successful surgery Tuesday morning at the Quiron Hospital, performed by Dr. Ramon Cugat's medical team, for an acute injury to his right ankle, the club announced.

Pacheco will be sidelined for months due to an ankle injury he aggravated in training recently. He underwent successful surgery on Tuesday and is now beginning his recovery process. His evolution will determine the estimated period of absence.

Fernando Pacheco
Espanyol
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now