Fernando Pacheco Injury: Underwent successful surgery
Pacheco underwent successful surgery Tuesday morning at the Quiron Hospital, performed by Dr. Ramon Cugat's medical team, for an acute injury to his right ankle, the club announced.
Pacheco will be sidelined for months due to an ankle injury he aggravated in training recently. He underwent successful surgery on Tuesday and is now beginning his recovery process. His evolution will determine the estimated period of absence.
