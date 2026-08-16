Fernando Tapia News: Unbeaten in rare start

Tapia registered two saves and allowed zero goals in Sunday's 3-0 win against Atletico San Luis.

Tapia helped his team keep the opposition scoreless in an unexpected appearance amid heavy rotations following an intense Leagues Cup run. The odd opportunity for the backup keeper pushed Rodolfo Cota to a bench spot this time, though there's a reasonable chance that change will be reverted for upcoming contests. Tapia has shown glimpses of his shot-stopping ability in the past, but prior to this match, he had gone nearly two years playing exclusively in friendly games. Despite the confidence boost from the positive result, he may serve only as a third-string option at some point if Cota regains the priority spot and Luis Angel Malagon (Achilles) returns to contention in September.