Ferran Jutgla Injury: Picks up concussion after goal

Jutgla (concussion) scored one goal before suffering a head collision that forced him off and to enter concussion protocols during Sunday's 1-1 draw against Real Betis, according to La Voz de Galicia.

Jutgla was forced off Sunday after suffering a head injury and entering concussion protocols. The striker still managed to find the net during his 66-minute shift, but his status is now up in the air for Thursday's Europa League second leg against Lyon. If he is unable to clear the protocols in time, Pablo Duran is expected to step into the starting role up front for the Celeste.