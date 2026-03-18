Ferran Jutgla News: Clears concussion

Jutgla is in the squad list for Thursday's Europa League second leg against Lyon, according to El Desmarque.

Jutgla was forced off last game after taking a head injury and entering concussion protocols, but he looks set to clear it quickly after being named in the squad for Thursday's Europa League second leg against Lyon. That's a big boost for the Celeste, as he's now in line to lead the attack with Borja Iglesias (suspended) unavailable against the Gones.