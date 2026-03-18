Ferran Jutgla headshot

Ferran Jutgla News: Clears concussion

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 18, 2026

Jutgla is in the squad list for Thursday's Europa League second leg against Lyon, according to El Desmarque.

Jutgla was forced off last game after taking a head injury and entering concussion protocols, but he looks set to clear it quickly after being named in the squad for Thursday's Europa League second leg against Lyon. That's a big boost for the Celeste, as he's now in line to lead the attack with Borja Iglesias (suspended) unavailable against the Gones.

Ferran Jutgla
Celta Vigo
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