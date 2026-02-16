Ferran Jutgla News: Finds back of net in draw

Jutgla scored one goal to go with three shots (one on goal) in Saturday's 2-2 draw versus Espanyol.

Jutgla broke the deadlock for Celta Vigo early in the first half with a tap-in from close range following a low cross from Javi Rueda from the right wing. Jutgla has struggled to adjust to life in the Spanish Primera after thriving for Club Brugge in recent seasons, though. This was his third goal of the season, but the first since netting a brace against Osasuna on Oct. 26.