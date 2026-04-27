Ferran Jutgla headshot

Ferran Jutgla News: Five crosses in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 27, 2026

Jutgla registered one shot (zero on goal), five crosses (zero accurate) and one chance created in Sunday's 2-1 defeat to Villarreal.

Jutgla subbed onto the pitch at halftime, replacing Pablo Duran with his side down two goals. He recorded a season-high five crosses, though none were accurate. He also took one off-target shot and created one chance on the attack. After an excellent month of March where he recorded five goal contributions across four contests, he finished the month of April without a single goal contribution and just three shots on target and two chances created across four matches.

Ferran Jutgla
Celta Vigo
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