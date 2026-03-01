Ferran Jutgla headshot

Ferran Jutgla News: Nets against Girona

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 1, 2026

Jutgla scored a goal while taking three shots (all on goal) and making two interceptions during Sunday's 2-1 win over Girona.

Jutgla found the back of the net in the 58th minute while leading Celta Vigo in shots and interceptions. The forward has combined for two goals and seven shots over his last three La Liga appearances.

Ferran Jutgla
Celta Vigo
