Ferran Jutgla News: Nets against Girona
Jutgla scored a goal while taking three shots (all on goal) and making two interceptions during Sunday's 2-1 win over Girona.
Jutgla found the back of the net in the 58th minute while leading Celta Vigo in shots and interceptions. The forward has combined for two goals and seven shots over his last three La Liga appearances.
