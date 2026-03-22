Ferran Jutgla headshot

Ferran Jutgla News: Nets brace

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 22, 2026

Jutgla scored two goals and assisted once from two shots and one chance created in Sunday's 4-3 defeat against Deportivo Alaves.

Jutgla produced an amazing performance. He netted in the 19th and the 37th minute and also set up Hugo Alvarez in the 27th minute. Jutgla also won nine duels. He has now contributed to six goals across the last six games in all competitions.

Ferran Jutgla
Celta Vigo
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