Ferran Jutgla headshot

Ferran Jutgla News: Scores brace

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 12, 2026

Jutgla scored two goals to go with two shots (two on goal) in Tuesday's 3-2 loss against Levante.

Jutgla scored both goals for Celta on Tuesday, howeve it was not enough to give them the win Tuesday. His form has been decent with eight goals with two assists in the last 19 league appearances, making 32 shots with 15 clearances i;that span.

Ferran Jutgla
Celta Vigo
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ferran Jutgla See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ferran Jutgla See More
Sleeper La Liga Rankings: Top 400 for the 2025/26 Season
SOC
Sleeper La Liga Rankings: Top 400 for the 2025/26 Season
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
292 days ago
FanDuel DFS Soccer: Tuesday UCL Picks
SOC
FanDuel DFS Soccer: Tuesday UCL Picks
Author Image
Dane Shinault
October 4, 2022
FanDuel Fantasy Soccer: Wednesday UCL Targets
SOC
FanDuel Fantasy Soccer: Wednesday UCL Targets
Author Image
Christopher Owen
September 7, 2022
DraftKings DFS Champions League: Wednesday UCL Picks
SOC
DraftKings DFS Champions League: Wednesday UCL Picks
Author Image
Jack Burkart
September 6, 2022