Ferran Jutgla News: Scores brace
Jutgla scored two goals to go with two shots (two on goal) in Tuesday's 3-2 loss against Levante.
Jutgla scored both goals for Celta on Tuesday, howeve it was not enough to give them the win Tuesday. His form has been decent with eight goals with two assists in the last 19 league appearances, making 32 shots with 15 clearances i;that span.
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