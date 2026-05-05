Ferran Jutgla News: Supplies assist in win
Jutgla assisted once to go with one shot (one on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and one chance created in Sunday's 3-1 win over Elche.
Jutgla's precise passing setup the second Celta Vigo goal Sunday as they earned a convincing 3-1 win over Elche. The assist marks the forward's 10th goal contribution (seven goals, three assists) across 26 appearances (19 starts) in his first career La Liga campaign. Jutgla has attempted 11 shots (three on goal) over his last five appearances (three starts).
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