Ferran Torres headshot

Ferran Torres Injury: Returns to training

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 20, 2026

Torres (hamstring) returned to normal training Wednesday alongside the rest of the squad, with his availability for Saturday's clash against Valencia at Mestalla still to be determined, according Sergi Capdevila of Sport daily.

Torres had been ruled out of Sunday's fixture against Real Betis after scans revealed muscular overload in his left biceps femoris, making his return to full training a positive development. The coaching staff will assess whether to include him in the starting lineup for the final fixture of the season, with the World Cup on the horizon adding an extra layer of caution to any decision regarding his workload. No final decision has been made on his involvement for Saturday.

Ferran Torres
Barcelona
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