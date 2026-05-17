Ferran Torres Injury: Ruled out against Betis
Torres is ruled out of Sunday's clash with Real Betis after experiencing discomfort in the biceps femoris of his left thigh, according to the club
Torres will play no part in Sunday's fixture against Real Betis after the club confirmed he has been experiencing discomfort in his left hamstring. An MRI scan subsequently revealed muscular overload, and with the title already secured and the World Cup around the corner, coach Hansi Flick has opted to protect the forward rather than risk aggravating the issue.
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