Ferran Torres News: Assists in finale
Torres assisted once to go with two shots (one on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 3-1 defeat to Valencia.
Torres' excellent run of form continued in Saturday's season finale as he assisted Robert Lewandowski's goal in the 61st minute. He finishes the La Liga campaign with 18 goal contributions (16 goals and two assists), five of which came in his final six appearances of the season. He'll look to have another productive campaign next season.
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