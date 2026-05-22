Ferran Torres News: Available for season finale
Torres (hamstring) has trained fully in recent days and is an option for Saturday's season finale against Valencia, according to Barca Universal.
Torres had been ruled out of Sunday's clash against Real Betis after scans revealed muscular overload in his left biceps femoris, making his return to full collective training an encouraging development heading into the final fixture of the season. The coaching staff will weigh his involvement carefully given the World Cup with Spain on the horizon, but his availability gives coach Hansi Flick another attacking option to call upon at Mestalla for what is a landmark occasion in Barcelona's historic La Liga campaign.
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