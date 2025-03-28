Ferran Torres News: Nets opener

Torres scored one goal to go with four shots (two on goal) in Thursday's 3-0 win against Osasuna.

Torres made it two straight games with a goal Thursday, as he would find the back of the net in the 11th minute for the opening goal of the match. He now has reached double-digit goal contributions this season, with two assists and eight goals. This was his first start in the club's past 10 games, only starting in nine of his 28 appearances this season.