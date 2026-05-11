Ferran Torres headshot

Ferran Torres News: Nets Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 11, 2026

Torres scored one goal to go with two shots (two on goal) and one chance created in Sunday's 2-0 win against Real Madrid.

Torres got on the scoresheet during Sunday's win, scoring to help secure the win in El Clasico, and the league title. The forward also created a chance during an excellent attacking performance from top-to-bottom. Torres will hope to build on this goal with the title wrapped up in the final three matches.

Ferran Torres
Barcelona
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