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Ferran Torres News: Scoreless since January

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 26, 2026

Torres hasn't scored a goal in LaLiga or Champions League play since Jan. 31.

Torres last found the back of the net in a 3-1 win over Elche on Jan. 31, but since then, he's gone eight games without finding the back of the net. With just three starts in that period and an average of 0.9 shots taken per game, it's not as if Torres has made the most of the chances he's had, either. He's expected to remain as a clear backup behind the front three of Robert Lewandowski, Lamine Yamal and Raphinha in the final stretch of the season.

Ferran Torres
Barcelona
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