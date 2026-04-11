Ferran Torres News: Scores brace in win
Torres scored two goals to go with two shots (two on goal) and two chances created in Saturday's 4-1 victory versus Espanyol.
Torres had been unused from the start for six straight games across all competitions, but he responded in the best way possible with a brace. The double also ended a scoring drought that dated back to the end of January against Elche, and it was his third brace in the league this season. He now has 18 goals in 43 appearances across all competitions for Barcelona this season.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ferran Torres See More
-
World Cup
2026 World Cup Golden Boot Odds: Full Player List18 days ago
-
Game Previews
Barcelona vs Paris Saint-Germain Preview: Predicted Lineups, Injury News, H2H & MD2 Prediction193 days ago
-
Game Previews
Newcastle United vs Barcelona Preview: Predicted Lineups, Injury News, H2H & MD1 Prediction206 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Sleeper La Liga Rankings: Top 400 for the 2025/26 Season261 days ago
-
Fantasy Soccer Podcast
DraftKings DFS UCL Picks for Barcelona vs. Inter: Wednesday, April 30346 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ferran Torres See More