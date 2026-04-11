Ferran Torres News: Scores brace in win

Torres scored two goals to go with two shots (two on goal) and two chances created in Saturday's 4-1 victory versus Espanyol.

Torres had been unused from the start for six straight games across all competitions, but he responded in the best way possible with a brace. The double also ended a scoring drought that dated back to the end of January against Elche, and it was his third brace in the league this season. He now has 18 goals in 43 appearances across all competitions for Barcelona this season.