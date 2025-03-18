Fantasy Soccer
Ferran Torres headshot

Ferran Torres News: Scores brace off bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 18, 2025

Torres scored two goals to go with two shots (two on goal) and two crosses (zero accurate) in Sunday's 4-2 win over Atlético Madrid.

Torres started on the bench again Sunday against Atletico but made a strong impact as a substitute, scoring twice in 23 minutes. He netted the equalizer with a header in the 78th minute before adding the final goal of the match in the 98th. He will look to add to his tally against Osasuna after the international break.

Ferran Torres
Barcelona
