Ferran Torres News: Scores brace off bench

Torres scored two goals to go with two shots (two on goal) and two crosses (zero accurate) in Sunday's 4-2 win over Atlético Madrid.

Torres started on the bench again Sunday against Atletico but made a strong impact as a substitute, scoring twice in 23 minutes. He netted the equalizer with a header in the 78th minute before adding the final goal of the match in the 98th. He will look to add to his tally against Osasuna after the international break.