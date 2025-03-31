Ferran Torres News: Scores closing goal

Torres scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) and one chance created in Sunday's 4-1 win against Girona.

Torres was back on the bench after starting last contest, seeing 23 minutes of play off the bench. However, he would score the closing goal of the match, finding the back of the net in the 86th. minute on his only shot of the contest. He now has scored in three straight games, with four goals during that span, now having nine goals in 22 appearances (eight starts) this season