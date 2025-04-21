Ferran Torres News: Scores in win
Torres scored one goal to go with three shots (one on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 4-3 win against Celta Vigo.
Torres notched his 10th league goal of the season as he opened up the scoring in the 12th minute with a shot from the edge of the box. The forward will likely see increased playing time going forward as Robert Lewandowski had to leave with an injury in the second half.
