Torres scored his eighth league goal of the season after coming off the bench, finishing a well-placed cross from Alejandro Balde. With Barcelona's attack now fully healthy, he has struggled to earn regular minutes, but he has certainly made the most of the opportunities he has received. Torres has nine goal contributions in 844 minutes and already sits just two goals shy of his total from last season, achieving this in 13 fewer matches. His production has clearly improved, though his playing time remains uncertain moving forward.