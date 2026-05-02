Ferran Torres headshot

Ferran Torres News: Scores off bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 2, 2026 at 2:53pm

Torres scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal) in Saturday's 2-1 victory against Osasuna.

Torres delivered what would end up being the winning goal off the bench, and he's likely to get the start next week in El Clasico against a tough Real Madrid. If he can break through and deliver another winning goal, that will add a cherry on top to Barcelona's LaLiga title.

Ferran Torres
Barcelona
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