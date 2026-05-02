Ferran Torres News: Scores off bench
Torres scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal) in Saturday's 2-1 victory against Osasuna.
Torres delivered what would end up being the winning goal off the bench, and he's likely to get the start next week in El Clasico against a tough Real Madrid. If he can break through and deliver another winning goal, that will add a cherry on top to Barcelona's LaLiga title.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ferran Torres See More
-
World Cup
2026 World Cup Golden Boot Odds: Full Player List39 days ago
-
Game Previews
Barcelona vs Paris Saint-Germain Preview: Predicted Lineups, Injury News, H2H & MD2 Prediction214 days ago
-
Game Previews
Newcastle United vs Barcelona Preview: Predicted Lineups, Injury News, H2H & MD1 Prediction227 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Sleeper La Liga Rankings: Top 400 for the 2025/26 Season282 days ago
-
Fantasy Soccer Podcast
DraftKings DFS UCL Picks for Barcelona vs. Inter: Wednesday, April 30April 30, 2025
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ferran Torres See More